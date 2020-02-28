Friday February 28, 2020 - Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary, Kamau Macharia, has abused Kenyans who are asking the Government to suspend flights from China over the Coronavirus threat.





In a strongly worded communique confidentially shared with the Ministry’s top officials, Macharia referred Kenyans as short-sighted, careless and xenophobic for asking the Government to ban the Chinese from travelling to Kenya.





Macharia spoke as hopes of containing the virus in China vanished as the first case in Sub-Saharan Africa was officially announced in Nigeria.





Despite outrage from Kenyans, the PS who served as Kenya’s Ambassador to the United Nations declared that Southern China Airline should continue to fly freely into and out of the country.





“People are allowing fear and xenophobia to drive their response to the situation.”





“And our newspapers and some segments of our political class are playing into it,” Macharia stated.





“This is not the first epidemic that we've faced.”





“And it's surely not the worst.”





“Nor has it proven to be the most deadly,” Macharia added.



