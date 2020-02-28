Friday, February 28, 2020 - A pastor was recorded humiliating two members of his church as other congregants watched and cheered him after he found out that they have been co-habiting without the church’s permission.





In this church, it’s a sin for a woman and a man to live together as husband and wife without the permission of the pastor.





So when information reached the man of God that the two were co-habiting and even having sex despite not being officially married, he called them to the pulpit and beat them like toddlers.





The pastor claimed that he was cleansing them through the beating since they had committed a sin.





Watch video.