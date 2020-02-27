0 , , ,
Thursday, February 27, 2020 - Togolese strike, Emmanuel Adebayor, has taken to Instagram to show off his mansion and his collection of exotic cars as he celebrates 36th birthday.

The lanky hit-man has played for some of the biggest football clubs in the world including Arsenal, Manchester City and Real Madrid.

He is currently plying his trade in Paraguay.

Adebayor shared a photo of himself posing in front of the cars with the house in the background and wrote:

“Thank God for another year”

See the photo below.
