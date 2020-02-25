Tuesday, February 25, 2020 - A football coach from Zanzibar has shocked the world with his outrageous celebration on the touchline.





Coach Mani Gamera of Miembeni went berserk at the final whistle after his team beat his former employers, Jangombe FC.





He raced towards the opponents’ side and lowered his pants and flashed his private parts and proceeded to tout them.





Speaking on his wild celebration, the coach said:





“They rejected me by calling me an ape.”





“Today the ape has taken off their clothes.”





“And there’s nothing they can do about it.”





“I’m their husband and I am their dad,”





For his unconventional celebration, he has been banned for six months and slapped with a Sh20, 000 fine





Watch the video below.