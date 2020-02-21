



Friday February 21, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, met today at State House amid former CS Rashid Echesa’s military scandal that happened inside the DP’s office.





The meeting also comes at the time the country is mourning the death of Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei, who was attached to Ruto’s office at the time the Sh40 billion tender was sealed in Ruto’s Harambee House Annex office.





The duo were meeting with Governors at State House as the head of state hosted the 8th National and County Governments Coordination Summit during which the implementation progress of his Big 4 Agenda aligned programmes was discussed.









They were also joined by Cabinet Secretaries with the exception of CS without portfolio, Raphael Tuju, who was flown to the UK for specialised treatment after being involved in an accident.





A press release by the President's Strategic Communications Unit (PSCU) stated that Kenyatta chaired the summit where the leaders spoke about disaster preparedness, corruption and pending bills.





Uhuru expressed satisfaction with the ongoing rollout of Big 4 Agenda programmes on Universal Health Coverage, Affordable Housing, Manufacturing and Food Security thanked county governments for their partnership.



