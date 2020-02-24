



Monday February 24, 2020 - Rival Mount Kenya region leaders have announced separate meetings to seek a common ground for the community in terms of the Building Bridges Initiative ahead of the Meru rally.





In the invitation, the Mt. Kenya Parliamentary Group announced that it planned to hold a dinner on Monday, February 24, to discuss the region's way forward on the report.





"We cordially invite you to a dinner hosted by the Mt Kenya Parliamentary Group (MKPG) at the Panafric Hotel on Monday, February 24, 2020, starting from 6.30 p.m.”





"Your input on the consultations towards a regional position on the BBI will be highly appreciated," the invitation card reads.”





An invitation echoing the same was issued by the Mount Kenya Foundation (MKF) and the Central Region Economic Bloc (CEREB), announcing a parallel meeting to be held on the same date.





"We cordially invite you to a dinner jointly hosted by the Mount Kenya Foundation and the Central Region Economic Bloc (CEREB) at the Safari Park Hotel on Monday, February 24, 2020."





"Your input in the consultations towards a regional position on the BBI will be greatly appreciated," the invitation also echoes.





Both the events are slated to begin at 6.30 in the evening in the different hotels in Nairobi.





CEREB is headed by the Nyeri county economic advisor, Ndirangu Gacunia, while the retired secretary-general of the National Council of Churches in Kenya (NCCK), Canon Peter Karanja, heads the Mount Kenya Foundation.





The Mt. Kenya group, on the other side, is made up of members of the National Assembly allied to Deputy President William Ruto.





The two groups have been at loggerheads when it comes to the BBI report with the latter expressing their interest in seeing the report adopted while the former adopts a lukewarm approach.



