Friday February 14, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga are set to share the podium for the first ever at a Building Bridges Initiative rally slated for Meru County.





The good news was relayed by Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria.





The event scheduled for Saturday, February 29th, will be the first to be held in Mt. Kenya, a region DP Ruto seemingly enjoys massive support from.





"The Meru BBI rally will be the best so far.”





“If inclusivity is one of the aspirations of the BBI, this will be the hallmark of the Meru rally with DP William Ruto set to attend for the first time alongside former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.”

"This is the Kenya we want," Kuria asserted.





Kuria further revealed that the two camps had jointly organised the meeting and that the outcome of the Meru rally will shape how the rest will be organised.





ODM Communications Director, Philip Etale, asserted that the event was indeed a national event and all parties were allowed to grace it.





However, he distanced himself from Kuria's assertions.





"I am not aware of this new development.”





“Kuria speaks for the DP, he should be the one to elaborate.”





“But I thought BBI was a national initiative and everyone is free to be part of it," Etale stated.





In the past rallies held at Kisii, Kakamega, Mombasa and Kitui Counties, Odinga led a brigade of politicians, with majority being those aligned to himself and President Uhuru Kenyatta.





DP Ruto's allies who attended the meeting, led by Senate Majority Leader, Kipchumba Murkomen, and Moses Kuria were severely heckled.





Kuria was almost thrown out of the Kitui rally held on Saturday, February 1st, with the area Governor Charity Ngilu leading the onslaught.





Raila's camp argued that Kuria and Murkomen reportedly arrived late at the event to cause commotion.





Kuria and Murkomen were also denied a chance to speak, as the event was dominated by Odinga, Kenyatta's and Gideon Moi's allies.



