Saturday February 15, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto has broken his silence on the Sh40 Billion scandal that saw former sports CS Rashid Echesa produced in court with reports indicating that investigations are heading to DP Ruto’s office.





Taking to Twitter, Ruto shared a picture of the Saturday Standard headline, that read "Detectives probe Ruto's aides over Sh40B guns fraud" terming it a smear campaign by his competitors.





“The desperation of my political competitors on their choreographed smear campaign against WsR is evident even for fools (whom we have a shortage for) to see. “ Ruto wrote.





“Just wait and see where this will end up. Washindwe! Go for the fraudsters. Leave me to serve the nation,” he added.





Reports have revealed that the multi-billion fraud was plotted and executed at Harambee House Annex that houses DP Ruto’s office.





Rashid Echesa, the key suspect is also a close confidant of DP Ruto, with reports indicating that as recent as a week ago, Echesa took the investors to the office of the Deputy President William Ruto at the Harambee Annex to sign the fraudulent documents.





According to reports, most crucial documents for the deals were signed in the boardrooms of the Harambee Annex Building and the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, where Mr Echesa was “recognized and highly respected” by the security personnel.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



