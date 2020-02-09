Position: Finance Officer (Assistant Manager Level)

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Industry: Electronics

Our Client, a Global leader in the latest innovations in home appliances, consumer electronics and mobile communications to business innovations in digital signage, air conditioning, solar and LED lighting is urgently looking to recruit a talented, versatile and enthusiastic Finance Officer.

The successful candidate will be responsible for providing general accounting including to prepare journal entries, to maintain balance sheet schedules and ledgers and account and bank reconciliations, to assist with monthly closings and account analysis and supporting calculation of relevant taxes.

He/she will also prepare monthly management reports, payroll, to manage debtors, to ensure statutory compliance and accountability and other matters by performing the following duties;

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

· Responsible for the day-to-day running of the accounts office;

· Keeps records of all transactions, and are usually responsible for the preparation of accounts payable, invoices and purchase orders, and petty cash and payroll calculation;

· Prepares tax computations and returns each month;

· Coordinates the procurement process;

· Liaises with the external auditors in the company’s annual audit;

· Prepares timely and accurate financial information by reconciling the general ledger and audits Accounts Payable documents;

· Responsible for managing cash flow, preparing bank reconciliations and reconciling revenues on a monthly basis;

· Ensures internal control systems are functioning and relevant internal control procedures are updated in line with company policies;

· Posting and updating the accounting system;

· Preparation of VAT and withholding tax returns a s per laid down guidelines;

· Suppliers and payment processing;

· Maintaining files for payments and accounting correspondences;

· Maintaining a physical cheque register ad ensure cheques payments are dispatched in time, and properly recorded;

· Handles clients’ queries relating to accounts balances and payments

· Other duties and responsibilities assigned as per business needs

Key Competencies & Qualifications:

· Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Economics or Finance from a recognized institution

· Must have at least 3-5 years of experience

· CPA or ACCA qualification will be an added advantage

· Should be good at accuracy, time management and able meet deadlines.

· Should have good interpersonal and communication skills and having worked with multi nationals will be an added advantage

· Should be able to prove leadership capability

· Willing to work for long hours when needed

· Willing to travel out of the country when needed

· Organizational skills and the ability to be proactive and take initiative

If you’re up to the challenge, kindly send CV and cover letter only to recruitment@linkarkconsultants.com before close of business 10th February 2020.