Position: Officer, Finance
Location: Nairobi
Job description
This role is responsible for the following accounting functions: accounts payable, accounts receivable, reporting, reconciliation of control accounts, tax compliance and functions relating to the maintenance of a complete and accurate general ledger.
Responsibilities
- Support
financial management
- Accountable
for transactional financial data and information integrity through
gathering, analysing, interpreting and reporting of financial information.
- Review
transactional financial data and information integrity to ensure they
accurately reflect the operating results of the business.
- Analyse
and interpret data in order to provide financial management information to
business stakeholders for decision making.
- Prepare
and process all accounting journals and verify that supporting
documentation to journals is available.
- Analyse
and motivate for approval expenditure and in line with supporting
documentation. Identify deviations from policy and escalate to finance
manager.
- Perform
a reasonability test on statutory payments due and verifying records
against transactional information by performing calculations using
specific formulae and procedures
- Provide
relevant reports and insights on all financial management activities
- Compile
monthly financial reports (and business results) and provide relevant
commentary.
- Compile
ad hoc financial reports (and business results) and provide relevant
commentary.
- Prepares
balance sheets, income statements, other reports and insights to summarise
and interpret current and projected financial position and performance.
- Contribute
to the budget, revised estimate, forecast and actuals by collecting all
the relevant information from the relevant parties and ensuring validity,
accuracy and completeness of financial information in the general ledger.
- Be a
trusted advisor to the business
- Provide
assistance in the budget and revised estimate, forecast and actual
processes.
- Support
the business finance teams in creating a finance partnership.
- Obtain
an understanding of the business environment and processes which are being
supported in order to add value and allow for appropriate decision making
to occur.
- Provide
assistance in the gathering of financial and non-financial information to
support the relevant finance line manager.
- Manage
stakeholder expectations appropriately
- Monitor
risk and ensure compliance
- Enforce
the group guidelines and policies around financial management and
financial control.
- Ensure
that all risk issues are managed properly, and incidents are reported
timeously with all relevant stakeholders.
- Partner
and comply with relevant risk and compliance regulatory frameworks for all
finance activities.
- Ensure
reputation and business risk is managed.
- Ensure
that mandatory compliance training in finance is driven effectively.
- Assess
the effectiveness of financial controls throughout the group and
advise/escalate where there is misalignment by ensuring adherence to
policies and controls and reviewing and testing the internal financial
controls processes by performing sample tests on some IFC controls to
check if they are operating as per framework
- Assist
in balance sheet substantiation of all balance sheet accounts.
- Provide
technical accounting support for finance and business units
- Contribute
to the preparation of the annual financial statements
- Responsible
for financial audits in the group
- Direct,
monitor, manage and support the team in delivering on agreed performance
and strategic goals
- Participate
in departmental goal.
- Proactively
drive own development plans.
- Direct,
monitor and support your team in delivering agreed performance goals
Qualification
- First
Degree in Finance and Accounting
- 3-4
Years in experience in a financial institution
- CPA
(K)/ACCA
- Knowledge/Technical
Skills/Expertise
- Working
knowledge of accounting software. (Knowledge of SAP, NBOL, Model Bank
(T-24).)
How to Apply
