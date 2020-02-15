Our client, a fast-growing startup ecommerce company in East Africa focused on women’s health and personal care is looking for a dynamic, innovative and result-orientated individual to fill in the following position;





Finance Assistant

Reporting to the Finance Manager, the Finance Assistant will be responsible for assisting in the processing and recording of payment transactions in a timely and accurate manner to support the organizational activities.

Principal Accountabilities

· Maintaining custody of the office cash fund and making daily payments of approved transactions.

· Preparing payment vouchers and ensuring their accuracy and correctness;

· Preparing timely and accurate bank reconciliation statements for decision making;

· Handling, issuing and reconciling of petty cash in line with concern’s procedures & policies

· Assisting the Finance Manager in processing invoices

· Processing payments to suppliers

· Collecting and entering data on various financial spreadsheets

· Verifying balances in account books and rectifying discrepancies

· Recording office expenditures and ensuring these expenses are within the set budget

· Answering questions and helping stakeholders, customers, and clients as needed.

· Reviewing expense reports (travel expense reports and operational expense reports) for accuracy and completeness and ensure that expense reports have been fully approved before payment.

Key Qualifications and Experience

· A Degree in Accounting or a relevant business field.

· Minimum CPA II or other relevant accounting qualification.

· At least one-two years’ experience in accounting, bookkeeping or cashiering, including experience with double-entry accounting preferably in busy organization

· Must be trained, experienced and conversant with ITAX

· Familiarity with major international donor rules and non-profit accounting.

· Familiarity with computerized, double-entry accounting software.

· Strong computer skills in MS Office programs, particularly Excel

· Accuracy in the processing of cash transactions, mathematical aptitude and attention to detail.

· Excellent oral and written English skills.

How to Apply

Interested candidates are requested to forward their updated CVs to recruit@virtualhr.co.ke stating the subject heading “FINANCE ASSISTANT” by Monday, 17th February 2020 clearly indicating their current and expected remuneration (MUST), daytime telephone contacts and addresses of three referees.