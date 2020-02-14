Our client, a fast-growing startup ecommerce company in East Africa focused on women’s health and personal care is looking for a dynamic, innovative and result-orientated individual to fill in the following position;
Finance Assistant
Reporting to the Finance Manager, the Finance Assistant will be responsible for assisting in the processing and recording of payment transactions in a timely and accurate manner to support the organizational activities.
Principal Accountabilities
· Maintaining custody of the office cash fund and making daily payments of approved transactions.
· Preparing payment vouchers and ensuring their accuracy and correctness;
· Preparing timely and accurate bank reconciliation statements for decision making;
· Handling, issuing and reconciling of petty cash in line with concern’s procedures & policies
· Assisting the Finance Manager in processing invoices
· Processing payments to suppliers
· Collecting and entering data on various financial spreadsheets
· Verifying balances in account books and rectifying discrepancies
· Recording office expenditures and ensuring these expenses are within the set budget
· Answering questions and helping stakeholders, customers, and clients as needed.
· Reviewing expense reports (travel expense reports and operational expense reports) for accuracy and completeness and ensure that expense reports have been fully approved before payment.
Key Qualifications and Experience
· A Degree in Accounting or a relevant business field.
· Minimum CPA II or other relevant accounting qualification.
· At least one-two years’ experience in accounting, bookkeeping or cashiering, including experience with double-entry accounting preferably in busy organization
· Must be trained, experienced and conversant with ITAX
· Familiarity with major international donor rules and non-profit accounting.
· Familiarity with computerized, double-entry accounting software.
· Strong computer skills in MS Office programs, particularly Excel
· Accuracy in the processing of cash transactions, mathematical aptitude and attention to detail.
· Excellent oral and written English skills.
How to Apply
Interested candidates are requested to forward their updated CVs to recruit@virtualhr.co.ke stating the subject heading “FINANCE ASSISTANT” by Monday, 17th February 2020 clearly indicating their current and expected remuneration (MUST), daytime telephone contacts and addresses of three referees.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Loading...
Post a Comment