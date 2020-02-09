Location: Nairobi

Responsibilities

Assist with maintaining both Kshs and USD petty cash at the set limits and take responsibility of any cash differences arising.

Ensure that there is sufficient petty cash at all time for both Ksh. and USD for smooth operation.

Ensure all Petty cash payments are properly supported and duly authorized per IRC delineation schedule before disbursement.

Ensuring that authorizations on the payments requests are in line with the approved limits per the delineation chart

Preparation of petty cash spreadsheets to upload stage ready for review by SFO at the end of the month.

Ensure that supervised petty cash counts are performed every Friday and at the end of the month.

Devise a cash replenishment schedule to minimize weekly bank visits

Ensure authorized receipts are correctly coded and issued upon receipt of monies.

Maintaining the receipt book and ensuring that authorized receipts are issued upon receipt of monies.

Assist with reconciliation of USD/KES bank account and preparation of spreadsheets to upload stage ready for review monthly

Receive all payment requests flowing into the department using ‘RECEIVED’ stamp and cross-checking details in PRs book

Maintain an organized and well-documented (all files must be labeled properly and visibly) and sequential filing system for all cash disbursement vouchers

Before filing, ensure that all documents have been stamped ‘PAID’ including cash payment reference details.

Scanning all financial documents and digitally filling them.

Retrieving, reviewing and filling back audit documents.

Ensure payments are cleared on the system (BVA) once payment has been done

To maintain an organized and well-documented bank correspondences file ensuring it’s continuously updated.

Work closely with Finance Assistant to ensure effective training.

Assist Finance Assistant with cashbook update and maintenance.