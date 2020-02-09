Location: Nairobi
Responsibilities
- Assist with maintaining both Kshs and USD petty cash at the set limits and take responsibility of any cash differences arising.
- Ensure that there is sufficient petty cash at all time for both Ksh. and USD for smooth operation.
- Ensure all Petty cash payments are properly supported and duly authorized per IRC delineation schedule before disbursement.
- Ensuring that authorizations on the payments requests are in line with the approved limits per the delineation chart
- Preparation of petty cash spreadsheets to upload stage ready for review by SFO at the end of the month.
- Ensure that supervised petty cash counts are performed every Friday and at the end of the month.
- Devise a cash replenishment schedule to minimize weekly bank visits
- Ensure authorized receipts are correctly coded and issued upon receipt of monies.
- Maintaining the receipt book and ensuring that authorized receipts are issued upon receipt of monies.
- Assist with reconciliation of USD/KES bank account and preparation of spreadsheets to upload stage ready for review monthly
- Receive all payment requests flowing into the department using ‘RECEIVED’ stamp and cross-checking details in PRs book
- Maintain an organized and well-documented (all files must be labeled properly and visibly) and sequential filing system for all cash disbursement vouchers
- Before filing, ensure that all documents have been stamped ‘PAID’ including cash payment reference details.
- Scanning all financial documents and digitally filling them.
- Retrieving, reviewing and filling back audit documents.
- Ensure payments are cleared on the system (BVA) once payment has been done
- To maintain an organized and well-documented bank correspondences file ensuring it’s continuously updated.
- Work closely with Finance Assistant to ensure effective training.
- Assist Finance Assistant with cashbook update and maintenance.
- Any other duties as may be assigned by supervisor.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree in Finance/Business Administration with minimum CPA II qualification
- Knowledge in excel
- Work experience in a similar position.
How to apply
