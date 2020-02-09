0
A+ A-
Position: Finance Assistant – Volunteer
Location: Nairobi
Responsibilities
  • Assist with maintaining both Kshs and USD petty cash at the set limits and take responsibility of any cash differences arising.
  • Ensure that there is sufficient petty cash at all time for both Ksh. and USD for smooth operation.
  • Ensure all Petty cash payments are properly supported and duly authorized per IRC delineation schedule before disbursement.
  • Ensuring that authorizations on the payments requests are in line with the approved limits per the delineation chart
  • Preparation of petty cash spreadsheets to upload stage ready for review by SFO at the end of the month.
  • Ensure that supervised petty cash counts are performed every Friday and at the end of the month.
  • Devise a cash replenishment schedule to minimize weekly bank visits
  • Ensure authorized receipts are correctly coded and issued upon receipt of monies.
  • Maintaining the receipt book and ensuring that authorized receipts are issued upon receipt of monies.
  • Assist with reconciliation of USD/KES bank account and preparation of spreadsheets to upload stage ready for review monthly
  • Receive all payment requests flowing into the department using ‘RECEIVED’ stamp and cross-checking details in PRs book
  • Maintain an organized and well-documented (all files must be labeled properly and visibly) and sequential filing system for all cash disbursement vouchers
  • Before filing, ensure that all documents have been stamped ‘PAID’ including cash payment reference details.
  • Scanning all financial documents and digitally filling them.
  • Retrieving, reviewing and filling back audit documents.
  • Ensure payments are cleared on the system (BVA) once payment has been done
  • To maintain an organized and well-documented bank correspondences file ensuring it’s continuously updated.
  • Work closely with Finance Assistant to ensure effective training.
  • Assist Finance Assistant with cashbook update and maintenance.
  • Any other duties as may be assigned by supervisor.
Qualifications
  • Bachelor’s Degree in Finance/Business Administration with minimum CPA II qualification
  • Knowledge in excel
  • Work experience in a similar position.
How to apply
Loading...
Share to:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Top