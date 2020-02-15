Friday February 15,2020- The Judicial Service Commission(JSC) has kick-started a process of recruiting new Chief Justice following the retirement of Chief Justice , David Maraga.





Justice Maraga was born on January 12, 1951 and will have attained 70 years in January 2021.





Maraga‘s tenure was dismal since corruption in the Judiciary was only the legacy he can claim to have brought.





On Friday, Chief Registrar of the Judiciary, Anne Amadi said in JSC’s Medium Term Framework report that Maraga’s succession is among areas for priority funding in the coming financial year.





“To enhance service delivery in the Judiciary, the commission intends to recruit the next Chief Justice and one Supreme Court judge, 30 superior court judges (High Court, Environment and Land Court, and Employment and Labour Relations Court), 100 magistrates and 300 judicial officers and staff to address case backlog in the judiciary,” Ms Amadi states in the MTEF report.





President Uhuru Kenyatta is said to be happy with Maraga’s exit since he nullified his win during the 2017 presidential election.



