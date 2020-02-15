Saturday, February 15, 2020- This video showing two ladies clobbering each other over a man on Valentine’s Day has excited netizens.





From the video, it appears the guy was dating the two ladies but couldn’t find a way to attend to both of them on Valentine’s Day.





The guy decided to take one of the ladies out but it appears the other lady caught wind of his plans and ambushed them in a popular mall.





Instead of dealing with the guy for playing them, the ladies caused dramas as they beat the hell out of each other.





The poor guy had a hard time trying to separate them as the members of the public enjoyed the drama.





Watch the video and reactions below.
















