Position: Factory Data Analyst
Location: Nakuru and Kisumu
Industry: Flour Milling Company
Nature of Job: Full time
Salary Range: 50K – 80K
Job Summary
· Analyze factory production of finished goods from raw materials
· Examine daily weekly, monthly, production patterns and analyze them
· Interpret data, analyze results using statistical techniques and provide ongoing reports
· Create data for each product produced in the factory
· Advise on product performance
· Record all products produced in a day
· Advise the factory manager on products performance
· Ensure that the company’s distribution centers and warehouses maintain inventory levels necessary to meet projected production
· Writing stock reports, performing cycle counts, and determining periodic asset valuations
· Oversee the level of incoming products and ensure that it stays balanced with the level of outgoing products.
· Prepares reports, such as inventory balance, price lists, and shortages.
· Prepares list of depleted items
· Any other duties as assigned.
Key Skills and Qualifications
· Degree/Diploma in Sales, Accounts, Supply Chain, Statistics, Finance, Economics or Mathematics
· Must have experience of at least 2 years as a Factory Data Analyst or Performance Analyst in a busy manufacturing environment
· Experience in a milling company or a bread factory will be an added advantage
· The job requires advanced organization skills, as analysts must keep several databases and spreadsheets detailing the various elements and aspects of inventory
· Good data Analytical Skills
· Good knowledge of fast moving goods
· Detail Oriented/Attention to details
· Ability to Multitask
· Tech Savvy- Computer Skills
· Good communication Skills-Verbal and Written
· Mathematical skills
· Problem solving skills
· Business skills
· Time management skills
· Report writing skills
How to Apply
If you qualify for the above position, please send your curriculum vitae for consideration to recruitment@britesmanagement.com
Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
