Position: Factory Data Analyst
Location: Nakuru and Kisumu
Industry: Flour Milling Company
Nature of Job: Full time
Salary Range: 50K – 80K
Job Summary
·         Analyze factory production of finished goods from raw materials
·         Examine daily weekly, monthly, production patterns and analyze them
·         Interpret data, analyze results using statistical techniques and provide ongoing reports
·         Create data for each product produced in the factory
·         Advise on product performance
·         Record all products produced in a day
·         Advise the factory manager on products performance
·         Ensure that the company’s distribution centers and warehouses maintain inventory levels necessary to meet projected production
·         Writing stock reports, performing cycle counts, and determining periodic asset valuations
·         Oversee the level of incoming products and ensure that it stays balanced with the level of outgoing products.
·         Prepares reports, such as inventory balance, price lists, and shortages.
·         Prepares list of depleted items
·         Any other duties as assigned.
Key Skills and Qualifications
·         Degree/Diploma in Sales, Accounts, Supply Chain, Statistics, Finance, Economics or Mathematics
·         Must have experience of at least 2 years as a Factory Data Analyst or Performance Analyst in a busy manufacturing environment
·         Experience in a milling company or a bread factory will be an added advantage
·         The job requires advanced organization skills, as analysts must keep several databases and spreadsheets detailing the various elements and aspects of inventory
·         Good data Analytical Skills
·         Good knowledge of fast moving goods
·         Detail Oriented/Attention to details
·         Ability to Multitask
·         Tech Savvy- Computer Skills
·         Good communication Skills-Verbal and Written
·         Mathematical skills
·         Problem solving skills
·         Business skills
·         Time management skills
·         Report writing skills
How to Apply
If you qualify for the above position, please send your curriculum vitae for consideration to recruitment@britesmanagement.com
Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
