Position:

Factory Data Analyst





Location: Nakuru and Kisumu

Industry: Flour Milling Company

Nature of Job: Full time

Salary Range: 50K – 80K

Job Summary

· Analyze factory production of finished goods from raw materials

· Examine daily weekly, monthly, production patterns and analyze them

· Interpret data, analyze results using statistical techniques and provide ongoing reports

· Create data for each product produced in the factory

· Advise on product performance

· Record all products produced in a day

· Advise the factory manager on products performance

· Ensure that the company’s distribution centers and warehouses maintain inventory levels necessary to meet projected production

· Writing stock reports, performing cycle counts, and determining periodic asset valuations

· Oversee the level of incoming products and ensure that it stays balanced with the level of outgoing products.

· Prepares reports, such as inventory balance, price lists, and shortages.

· Prepares list of depleted items

· Any other duties as assigned.

Key Skills and Qualifications

· Degree/Diploma in Sales, Accounts, Supply Chain, Statistics, Finance, Economics or Mathematics

· Must have experience of at least 2 years as a Factory Data Analyst or Performance Analyst in a busy manufacturing environment

· Experience in a milling company or a bread factory will be an added advantage

· The job requires advanced organization skills, as analysts must keep several databases and spreadsheets detailing the various elements and aspects of inventory

· Good data Analytical Skills

· Good knowledge of fast moving goods

· Detail Oriented/Attention to details

· Ability to Multitask

· Tech Savvy- Computer Skills

· Good communication Skills-Verbal and Written

· Mathematical skills

· Problem solving skills

· Business skills

· Time management skills

· Report writing skills

How to Apply

If you qualify for the above position, please send your curriculum vitae for consideration to recruitment@britesmanagement.com