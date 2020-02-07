Friday, February 7, 2020 - Transport Cabinet Secretary, James Macharia, is among the most corrupt Cabinet Secretaries in Kenya but President Uhuru Kenyatta cannot sack him because they come from the same region in Mt Kenya.





Since his appointment to Cabinet, the man from Kigumo, Murang’a County, has accumulated a lot of wealth thanks to his many corruption deals in the Ministry of Transport.





To hide his corruption money, Macharia has recruited a wheel dealer by the name of Mwaniki Munuhe.





Mwaniki Munuhe was once a Standard Newspaper reporter but he is now the cartel leader behind the looting of billions from the Transport Industry.





Munuhe, who was earning less than 50,000 over the last 5 years, is now a billionaire thanks to his looting with Macharia.





Mwaniki is said to have bought four houses in Kencom Estate next to Brookhouse Runda Campus at Sh37 million each on cash basis.





“He also owns three blocks of apartments in Thindigua also bought cash.”





“He also owns Dove Cage Hotel on Mokhtar Dada Street, Mercury Lounge in ABC Place Westlands, and currently developing a Sh800 million hotel in Rumuruti where he comes from.”





“The contractor on site for the hotel is a Chinese construction company known as Hunan Contractors,” said a dossier by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).





Munuhe also owns brand new 2018 showroom cars, a Porsche Cayenne, Land Rover Discovery, Jaguar, Mercedes 5500, BMW 5 series, Ford Sedan and a Mercedes E250.





Due to his closeness to Macharia, Munuhe was the man who brokered the deal that saw a French firm win a tender to construct the Sh 160 billion Nakuru Mau Summit road.





He received billions of shillings in kickbacks and DCI George Kinoti is aware of this looting.



