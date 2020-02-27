Thursday February 27, 2020 - The Chinese Embassy to Kenya has assured Kenyans of the country's commitment to preventing the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus disease into Kenya.





This comes just a day after the resumption of the Southern China Airlines flights to Nairobi yesterday.





In a statement by the Chinese Embassy in Kenya, China indicated that the flights by the airline had been reduced from three to only one flight per week from Guangzhou to Nairobi until March 25, 2020.





“The Airlines will notify the Ministry of Health in advance and all passengers will have to undergo screening and clearance," read the statement.





China also promised to bring in experts to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to assist in the screening process of passengers arriving from China.





“The embassy will send officials to the airport for assistance, and before the arrival of the flight, the embassy reminded all Chinese companies and diaspora groups in Kenya of the 14-day self-quarantine requirements,” read the statement.









China further indicated that it had issued strict instructions to Chinese citizens visiting Kenya on how they will ensure they handle themselves especially in the period of self-quarantine.





There was drama at JKIA yesterday when a Southern China Airlines flight with 239 passengers landed at the airport.





The plane was reportedly almost made to turn back after officials at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) refused to clear passengers from Guangzhou as tension over coronavirus continued to rise.





According to reports, the stalemate took some time but eventually, the passengers were allowed to alight.





Other airlines originating from China were also reported to be allowed to land at JKIA weeks after national carrier, Kenya Airways, suspended its flights on the route over the risk of importing the virus.





In a statement to Kenyans, the Ministry advised the 239 passengers to quarantine themselves for a 14-day period.



