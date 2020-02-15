Saturday February 15, 2020 - Former Sports CS Rashid Echesa has been sent to remand prison until Monday, to be released on bail





The court ruled to allow police time to conduct investigations after which Echesa will be released on a Sh1 million bail.





The former CS was arraigned at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) court where he denied charges of forging documents for an arms deal worth Sh40 billion.





JKIA court Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina ruled that the police were allowed to search all premises belonging to the former CS and his accomplices.





Speaking to reporters, the former CS claimed that the investigations against him are a political onslaught.





" This is nothing but a political witch-hunt. I am ready to prove my innocence," he stated.

The former CS was arrested on Thursday and questioned at the DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road.





