Position:

Financial Institutions Manager





Location: Nairobi

Job Description

In line with enhancing career progression of staff and to support business growth, we seek to recruit qualified, experienced, self-driven, highly motivated and passionate candidate to fill the position outlined below within International Banking unit.

Reporting to the Group Associate Director- International Banking, the Financial Institutions Manager will develop and implement the Financial Institutions (FI) strategy in line with the overall International Banking strategy. Responsible for overall planning and performance in all of the following functions within the assigned unit: Product Development, Risk Management, Revenue Assurance, Service Quality, and Personnel Management. This role is strategic in nature and will involve establishing and maintaining an end to end understanding of the client needs. Establish and grow a profile as a recognized subject matter expert in Group banking arrangements and requirements.

Responsibilities

Develop and manage the implementation of FI strategy within the Group in line with the defined International Banking value proposition and the overall strategic direction of the Group.

Develop and implement effective business development and marketing strategies by anticipating developments, trends and opportunities within the FI business.

The targets and objectives include but are not limited to revenue, profitability, new customer acquisition, and risk management.

Provides senior level guidance and support to the staff in their teams and also any departments that interact with FI customers regarding customer service concerns, operational questions, risk management (AML, CDD and Credit) and other related issues.

Drives the team’s product sales and performance and provides strategic direction focused on the continued growth and development of the banks presence and relationships.

Manage all the relevant FI processes within the Group, and the implementation of policies and control standards set by risk team, ensuring compliance with appropriate risk tolerance and risk appetite.

Ensure there is a framework for effective management of operational risks with FI and compliance with applicable internal policies, and external laws and regulations.

Building relationships with the Bank’s internal departments and management to allow for successful adoption of bank products that meet the needs of clients. Act as the subject matter expert for all departments and branch inquiries on FI Banking services and Procedures.

Ensure there are appropriate frameworks in place so that the FI business is carried out within the Group’s risk appetite, and reputational and credit risks are appropriately understood and managed.

Establish a robust governance framework within FI business for effective management of reputational, business and operational risks to ensure compliance with applicable internal policies, and external laws and regulations.

Providing overall recommendations and feedback to Senior management with regards to Products, Services, Processes and procedures that relate to FI Banking.

Qualifications

Master’s degree in Finance or related field

Credit risk understanding.

Proven ability to analyze complex business issues and identify, design and implement effective practical recommendations

Product knowledge.

Analytical and numerate.

Negotiation skills.

In-depth knowledge of key operations functions as well as bank policies and procedures

Able to operate in a performance driven organization

Culturally aware and adept at working across multiple geographies

Detailed knowledge of the core products and special products offered by the Financial Institutions team.

Working knowledge of all aspects of the Financial Institutions sector including the macroeconomic factors affecting FIs.

Knowledge and experience in emerging correspondent banking practices and initiate and implement strategic and/or tactical changes.

An ability to identify opportunities where liaison with product managers across the Group would produce a multi-product integrated solution for the customer.

Good understanding of the policies and strategies across the Group as they relate to the demands of the team’s customer base.

Awareness of legislation affecting the Bank and customers (including Data Protection Act, Company Act, Insolvency Act, Financial Services Act) and have the highest regard for confidentiality.

Ability to network effectively both internally and externally and maintain/ develop relationships with business influencers, product specialists and other key figures in the business community.

Have broad business and sales experience building and managing relationships within a customer base segmented for the larger corporate arena.

Jobholder with a broad understanding of FI business and financial issues and have demonstrable experience that such knowledge has successfully been used in a sales environment

Excellent presentation and communication skills, both written and verbal.

Excellent organizational and time management skills with proven ability to prioritize and manage workload and to instil a sense of urgency in others as necessary to meet deadlines and goals.

Excellent customer service, relationship management, and business development skills.

Sound knowledge of marketing, sales, financial, managerial and leadership principles with broad knowledge of banking operation practices, policies, products and applicable regulations.

Excellent problem solving, decision making, critical and strategic thinking skills, as well as strong attention to detail and concern for data accuracy.

Ability to analyze trends, processes and procedures and develop innovated and effective solutions for improved performance.

Strong overall business acumen with an ability to understand the direction, priorities, and goals of the department and organization as a whole.

Strong leadership and interpersonal skills; presents a positive and professional image, effectively collaborates with diverse teams, and is successful at achieving results through the effort of others.

Flexibility to engage in frequent regional travel if and when required to do so

Product Development

Revenue Growth

Customer Acquistion

Risk Management

Cross-selling

How to Apply





Position: Agricultural Field manager

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

In line with enhancing career progression of staff and to support business growth, we seek to recruit qualified, experienced, self-driven, highly motivated and passionate candidate to fill the position outlined below within Equity Group Foundation.

Responsibilities

Regional Manager are an integral part in the implementation FASRAT (Financial Access to SMEs and Rural Population in Agriculture using Technology) project. The project aims at enhancing access to financial services by building financial education, entrepreneurship capacities of 60,000 farmers and 5,000 SMEs. The Regional Manager shall be responsible in implementation of project and supervision of the project staff in the respective regions.

Manage a group of Agriculture Field Officers and support them in project implementation.

Review and monitor Agriculture Field Officers monthly workplans, training schedules, expense claims and performance against set targets

Develop viable materials/ lessons learnt and best practices with the support of Agriculture Field Officers that will increase the awareness and understanding of the project.

Organize and coordinate project team activities where appropriate (e.g. regional meetings, workshops, trainings and field days).

Represent Equity Group Foundation in the area of agriculture / Development Programme to other Equity staff, partners and stakeholders.

Prepare monthly and quarterly status reports and give regularly feedback to Senior Program Manager and the Branch Manager

Qualifications

University degree in Agriculture, Agribusiness, development studies or related fields and a preference for a Masters in Agri-Business related course

+ 7 years of experience executing agricultural programs with regional and national organizations

Ability to achieve excellent results in the training program and grasp practical and theoretical knowledge of management, planning and implementation and evaluation of farming operations

Good understanding of crop husbandry from establishment to harvest of the major crops

Good understanding of Good Agricultural Practices.

Solid knowledge and understanding of the Agriculture value chain Kenya

Good Knowledge and understanding financial services for agriculture in Kenya

Ability to evaluate challenges at the farm level and work to coordinate implementation of the program both in crop and livestock management

Excellent communication skills, both writing and verbal, strong analytical and quantitative skills, and demonstrated problem-solving ability

Excellent attention to detail with good organizational, analytical and problem solving skills.