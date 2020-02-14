Position: Financial Institutions Manager
Location: Nairobi
Job Description
In line with enhancing career progression of staff and to support business growth, we seek to recruit qualified, experienced, self-driven, highly motivated and passionate candidate to fill the position outlined below within International Banking unit.
Reporting to the Group Associate Director- International Banking, the Financial Institutions Manager will develop and implement the Financial Institutions (FI) strategy in line with the overall International Banking strategy. Responsible for overall planning and performance in all of the following functions within the assigned unit: Product Development, Risk Management, Revenue Assurance, Service Quality, and Personnel Management. This role is strategic in nature and will involve establishing and maintaining an end to end understanding of the client needs. Establish and grow a profile as a recognized subject matter expert in Group banking arrangements and requirements.
Responsibilities
- Develop
and manage the implementation of FI strategy within the Group in line with
the defined International Banking value proposition and the overall
strategic direction of the Group.
- Develop
and implement effective business development and marketing strategies by
anticipating developments, trends and opportunities within the FI
business.
- The
targets and objectives include but are not limited to revenue,
profitability, new customer acquisition, and risk management.
- Provides
senior level guidance and support to the staff in their teams and also any
departments that interact with FI customers regarding customer service
concerns, operational questions, risk management (AML, CDD and Credit) and
other related issues.
- Drives
the team’s product sales and performance and provides strategic direction
focused on the continued growth and development of the banks presence and
relationships.
- Manage
all the relevant FI processes within the Group, and the implementation of
policies and control standards set by risk team, ensuring compliance with
appropriate risk tolerance and risk appetite.
- Ensure
there is a framework for effective management of operational risks with FI
and compliance with applicable internal policies, and external laws and
regulations.
- Building
relationships with the Bank’s internal departments and management to
allow for successful adoption of bank products that meet the needs of
clients. Act as the subject matter expert for all departments and branch
inquiries on FI Banking services and Procedures.
- Ensure
there are appropriate frameworks in place so that the FI business is carried
out within the Group’s risk appetite, and reputational and credit risks
are appropriately understood and managed.
- Establish
a robust governance framework within FI business for effective management
of reputational, business and operational risks to ensure compliance with
applicable internal policies, and external laws and regulations.
- Providing
overall recommendations and feedback to Senior management with regards to
Products, Services, Processes and procedures that relate to FI Banking.
Qualifications
- Master’s
degree in Finance or related field
- Credit
risk understanding.
- Proven
ability to analyze complex business issues and identify, design and
implement effective practical recommendations
- Product
knowledge.
- Analytical
and numerate.
- Negotiation
skills.
- In-depth
knowledge of key operations functions as well as bank policies and
procedures
- Able
to operate in a performance driven organization
- Culturally
aware and adept at working across multiple geographies
- Detailed
knowledge of the core products and special products offered by the
Financial Institutions team.
- Working
knowledge of all aspects of the Financial Institutions sector including
the macroeconomic factors affecting FIs.
- Knowledge
and experience in emerging correspondent banking practices and initiate
and implement strategic and/or tactical changes.
- An
ability to identify opportunities where liaison with product managers
across the Group would produce a multi-product integrated solution for the
customer.
- Good
understanding of the policies and strategies across the Group as they
relate to the demands of the team’s customer base.
- Awareness
of legislation affecting the Bank and customers (including Data Protection
Act, Company Act, Insolvency Act, Financial Services Act) and have the
highest regard for confidentiality.
- Ability
to network effectively both internally and externally and maintain/
develop relationships with business influencers, product specialists and
other key figures in the business community.
- Have
broad business and sales experience building and managing relationships
within a customer base segmented for the larger corporate arena.
- Jobholder
with a broad understanding of FI business and financial issues and have
demonstrable experience that such knowledge has successfully been used in
a sales environment
- Excellent
presentation and communication skills, both written and verbal.
- Excellent
organizational and time management skills with proven ability to
prioritize and manage workload and to instil a sense of urgency in others
as necessary to meet deadlines and goals.
- Excellent
customer service, relationship management, and business development
skills.
- Sound
knowledge of marketing, sales, financial, managerial and leadership
principles with broad knowledge of banking operation practices, policies,
products and applicable regulations.
- Excellent
problem solving, decision making, critical and strategic thinking skills,
as well as strong attention to detail and concern for data accuracy.
- Ability
to analyze trends, processes and procedures and develop innovated and
effective solutions for improved performance.
- Strong
overall business acumen with an ability to understand the direction,
priorities, and goals of the department and organization as a whole.
- Strong
leadership and interpersonal skills; presents a positive and professional
image, effectively collaborates with diverse teams, and is successful at
achieving results through the effort of others.
- Flexibility
to engage in frequent regional travel if and when required to do so
- Product
Development
- Revenue
Growth
- Customer
Acquistion
- Risk
Management
- Cross-selling
Position: Agricultural Field manager
Location: Nairobi
Job Description
In line with enhancing career progression of staff and to support business growth, we seek to recruit qualified, experienced, self-driven, highly motivated and passionate candidate to fill the position outlined below within Equity Group Foundation.
Responsibilities
Regional Manager are an integral part in the implementation FASRAT (Financial Access to SMEs and Rural Population in Agriculture using Technology) project. The project aims at enhancing access to financial services by building financial education, entrepreneurship capacities of 60,000 farmers and 5,000 SMEs. The Regional Manager shall be responsible in implementation of project and supervision of the project staff in the respective regions.
- Manage
a group of Agriculture Field Officers and support them in project
implementation.
- Review
and monitor Agriculture Field Officers monthly workplans, training
schedules, expense claims and performance against set targets
- Develop
viable materials/ lessons learnt and best practices with the support of
Agriculture Field Officers that will increase the awareness and
understanding of the project.
- Organize
and coordinate project team activities where appropriate (e.g. regional
meetings, workshops, trainings and field days).
- Represent
Equity Group Foundation in the area of agriculture / Development Programme
to other Equity staff, partners and stakeholders.
- Prepare
monthly and quarterly status reports and give regularly feedback to Senior
Program Manager and the Branch Manager
Qualifications
- University
degree in Agriculture, Agribusiness, development studies or related fields
and a preference for a Masters in Agri-Business related course
- + 7
years of experience executing agricultural programs with regional and
national organizations
- Ability
to achieve excellent results in the training program and grasp practical
and theoretical knowledge of management, planning and implementation and
evaluation of farming operations
- Good
understanding of crop husbandry from establishment to harvest of the major
crops
- Good
understanding of Good Agricultural Practices.
- Solid
knowledge and understanding of the Agriculture value chain Kenya
- Good
Knowledge and understanding financial services for agriculture in Kenya
- Ability
to evaluate challenges at the farm level and work to coordinate
implementation of the program both in crop and livestock management
- Excellent
communication skills, both writing and verbal, strong analytical and
quantitative skills, and demonstrated problem-solving ability
- Excellent
attention to detail with good organizational, analytical and problem
solving skills.
