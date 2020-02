Reporting to the Group Associate Director- International Banking, the Financial Institutions Manager will develop and implement the Financial Institutions (FI) strategy in line with the overall International Banking strategy. Responsible for overall planning and performance in all of the following functions within the assigned unit: Product Development, Risk Management, Revenue Assurance, Service Quality, and Personnel Management. This role is strategic in nature and will involve establishing and maintaining an end to end understanding of the client needs. Establish and grow a profile as a recognized subject matter expert in Group banking arrangements and requirements.