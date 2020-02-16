Sunday February 16, 2020 - Embattled lawyer Miguna Miguna has hinted that President Uhuru Kenyatta might be planning to have his deputy, William Ruto, kicked out of office.





In a speculative post he shared with his followers on Saturday, Miguna claimed that the troubles that the DP is being linked to are a plan to have him arrested.





He later noted that Uhuru would attempt to impeach the DP before sending him back to the International Criminal Court (ICC) where the two, in 2013, had been charged with crimes against humanity relating to the 2007/2008 post-election violence.





"First, arrest and charge William Ruto. Second, attempt to impeach Ruto. Third, refer Ruto's case to the ICC," stated Miguna.





Over the recent past, some of the high profile politicians allied to the DP have had run-ins with Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officials over alleged corrupt deals with the latest victim being former Sports CS Rashid Echesa, who was arrested on Thursday following an alleged Ksh39 billion military equipment scandal in which he is suspected on using the power of the office of the DP to pull off.





