Saturday, February 15, 2020 - Elders conducted an election to help a beautiful young lady identified as Khadija choose between two male suitors who wanted to marry her.





Apparently, Khadija couldn’t choose between Inusa and Ibrahim because she loved them both.





When elders found out that things could turn ugly after the potential suitors started threatening each other, they intervened with the request of Khadija and organized an election to decide who between the two men will win her heart.

Villagers participated in the election and after the votes were counted, Inusa garnered the highest number of votes, making Khadija his wife.





