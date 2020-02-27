Thursday February 27, 2020 - The move by embattled Nairobi Governor, Mike Mbuvi Sonko, to hand over the management of his County caught many by surprise, especially his supporters who were always milling around City Hall to receive his handouts.





One such supporter is East Africa Legislative Assembly MP, Simon Mbugua, who collapsed after hearing these news.





Mbugua, who had reportedly styled himself up as the organ-grinder in City Hall matters, could not come to terms with the fact that his influence had ended, and with it the easy money.





The man is said to have been rushed to a private hospital for a checkup after the incident.





The EALA MP is one of Sonko’s right-hand men who have been terrorizing Nairobians at City Hall whenever they went to see their Governor.





Sonko’s move has without a doubt hit Mbugua so hard even as he continues to recover from the shock of knowing that his cash taps at City Hall have now dried up thanks to the Governor’s deal with President Uhuru Kenyatta.



