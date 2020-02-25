Tuesday February 25, 2020 - Leader of Majority in Parliament, Aden Duale, has advised President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, to halt theBuilding Bridges Initiative (BBI) rallies because they are polarising the country.





Addressing reporters in Nairobi on Tuesday, Duale claimed that the BBI rallies held on weekends have divided Kenyans and do not serve the purpose as envisioned by Uhuru and Raila Odinga.





Duale further noted that the BBI rallies do not conduct civic education.





“These rallies are not helping, I want to beg you to talk the lead key leaders of this country, most of the pastoralists leaders have not been attending these rallies because they don’t serve the purpose of BBI,” Duale said.





“This is the only team gazetted in law to take the BBI recommendations.”





“Now, how do you ask me to take my views to a political rally?” Duale posed





Duale, who is also the Garissa Township MP, opined that there is no budget for the rallies adding that they were being used as a politicking tool for 2022.





“Every weekend, we see these very well organized rallies whose funding we do not know.”





“As Majority Leader, I can tell you, there is no budget line for those rallies in the current budget as far as I am concerned,” he said.



