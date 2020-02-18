



Tuesday February 18, 2020 - Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has had a very rough day in court today after his lawyers were caught unawares during the proceedings.





According to reports, the EACC had been allowed to keep certain witnesses under protection, a move that caught the governor's defence team by surprise.





The order was revealed during the court proceeding when the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission explained that the court had made the order by considering the sensitivity of the matter.





In that case, the witnesses would use pseudo names and would testify in closed doors.





Sonko's team, however, expressed surprise in that they had not been informed of the changes until EACC lawyers appeared in court for the case mentioning.





"We cannot be substituting to a matter we do not know anything about," stated one of the lawyers before taking his seat.





They further claimed that the EACC and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations did not follow the principle of a fair trial for the failure of disclosing documentary evidence.





Sonko is facing charges related to the misappropriation of Ksh357 million from the county's public coffers, charges that saw him barred from accessing his office.





The DPP indicated that Sonko was fully accountable for the loss of Ksh357 million shillings that belonged to Nairobi County.





The Kenyan DAILY POST