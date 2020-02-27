Thursday February 27, 2020 - Nine witnesses failed to appear in court to testify in a case against former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s sister, Ruth Odinga, and Kisumu Senator, Fred Outa, on February 27th.





The two were accused of attacking IEBC officials and vandalising the agency's property ahead of the 2017 repeat elections.





According to reports, the case was subsequently thrown out due to lack of evidence.

Kondele MCA, Joachim Oketch, was also set free alongside the duo.





The case had been mentioned on Monday but was postponed as the fourth accused, one Francis Odhiambo, failed to show up in court.





Chief Magistrate Peter Gesora postponed the case after the accused's lawyer argued that his client had an emergency.





The magistrate directed the lawyer to present medical records on Thursday, February 27th, the same day the case was thrown out.



