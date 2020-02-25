



Tuesday February 25, 2020 - Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has been arrested.





The vocal senator was dramatically arrested on his way out of Royal Media Services after an interview.





He is facing allegations of hate speech over his remarks on Citizen TV's JKLive show that were deemed to be divisive, the remarks that he repeated during the BBI rally in Nakuru.





The reports further indicate that Ole Kina will be taken to the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to record a statement.





Ole Kina's had been summoned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Monday, February 24.









Ledama was asked to appear before the DCI Narok Office on Monday to shed light on the utterances he made on TV.





He had been warned that the failure to appear before the DCI as demanded would lead to his arrest and subsequent arraignment in court.





Ole Kina has since insisted that it was within his mandate as the Senator of the Narok County to articulate the issues affecting the area residents without fear.





Despite condemnation from various quarters, including from journalists, politicians, and Kenyans in general, Ole Kina has continuously insisted that there were ills in his society that he was fit to address.





"I am involved in a quest for integrity, truth and decency guided by a deep traditional and modern spiritual fortitude for the Maa Nation.”





“Those being displaced from their lands/territories by avarice have a voice.”





"This is their voice.”





“Let’s all be equal. We are children of one God," he posted on his social media platforms on Tuesday hours before his arrest.





