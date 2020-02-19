Wednesday February 19, 2020 - A Jubilee governor attempted to block Deputy President William Ruto from touring his county, a show of the growing rift in the ruling party.





Embu Governor, Martin Wambora, had closed Embu Stadium and all other venues, arguing that they were set for renovations, after Ruto announced that he would tour the county on Saturday, February 22.





"Embu Moi Stadium has been closed for renovations as efforts to modernise the facility is still in motion.”









“The stadium will be open for use from the second weekend of March this year,” said Embu County Chief Officer Samuel Wachira.





State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi has protested the move, saying it is meant to undermine the DP.





He disclosed that the closure of the stadium was an attempt to block Ruto as part of a power-play orchestrated by the governor.





"Embu has no budget line for renovations.”





“We do not have that money.”





“I am telling you from a point of authority.”





“These are just games by the governor and team.”





"We have not approved any maintenance or renovation of the stadium or any other ground," the text read, as Itumbi disclosed that the governor had rescinded his decision, allowing the meeting to take place.



