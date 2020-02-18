Tuesday February 18, 2020 – DCI detectives based at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), in collaboration with Department of Immigration officials today stormed a plane in search of a murder suspect.





The suspect, Ajak Dau Aketch, was on board a flight to Arizona via Amsterdam, when the detectives pounced on him.





"DCI officers have arrested one foreigner namely Ajak Dau Aketch aged 38 years on a stop order placed by DCI Turkana West detectives for the offense of murder," read an excerpt from the DCI on Twitter.





In addition, the investigative officer reported that Aketch would be arraigned once police procedures are complete.





In August 2018, the government started crackdown on the illegal immigrants operating in the country.





During the crackdown, more than 20 illegal immigrants were detained in various police facilities in the city ahead of their deportation.





Interior CS Fred Matiang'i had ordered that all who failed in the vetting test be deported.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



