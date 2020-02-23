Sunday, February 23, 2020 - There was drama at Makindu Sub-County Hospital on Saturday after medics at the facility fled over the Coronavirus scare.





The medics fled the facility immediately police officers brought in five critically ill Chinese patients who were wearing face masks.





Fearing for their lives, the medics took off paralyzing services at the facility for hours.





“The scare was aggravated by the fact that the Chinese, who accompanied the patients, had face masks” one of the medics who fled from the hospital said.









However, the Chinese patients were eventually attended to and quarantined with a doctor wearing protective clothing and a face mask monitoring them.





Reports also indicate that samples were collected from the five and taken to the National Influenza Laboratory in Nairobi for testing.





The five are employees of Chinese firm, Sinohydro Corporation, that is constructing the Kibwezi-Kitui Road.





Last week, the Government gave a Chinese worker who had been at the center of a coronavirus scare in Kitui a clean bill of health.





The deadly Coronavirus (Covid-19) was discovered in China’s city of Wuhan in late December 2019 and has so far infected 71,337 with over 2,000 dead in China alone.



