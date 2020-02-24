Monday February 24, 2020- Deputy President William Ruto has said Kenyans will not support Building Bridges Initiative if political leaders continue dividing Kenyans along ethnic lines.





Speaking during a funds drive for the Full Gospel Church at Gatunduri ,Embu county on Sunday , Ruto said proponents of BBI will fail if they continue preaching hatred.





“I would like to tell you that this country is of worshippers. And if the issues of reggae and tsunami that we are being told cannot be stopped, if it’s that reggae of dividing Kenyans and bring tribalism, I promise you that reggae will stop,” Ruto said.





The DP accused the proponents of the Building Bridges Initiative led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga of turning the BBI into forums of polarising the country through ethnic hatred and incitement.





Even yesterday I heard those people of reggae and tsunami complaining that Oh Ruto lacks time to attend BBI rallies but gets a lot of time to go to church."





He referred them to Mathew chapter 6:35 which, according to him, says that you seek first the Kingdom of God and its justice.



