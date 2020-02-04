Tuesday February 4, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto has directed Head of Public Service, Joseph Kinyua, to take over all the burial plans for the late retired President, Daniel Moi.





Moi died in his sleep on Tuesday morning as announced by KANU chairman, Gideon Moi.





Addressing journalists on Tuesday, Ruto, who is acting as President now that President Uhuru Kenyatta is in the United States said Kinyua will be in charge of the burial plans going forward.





Ruto said the Government will be issuing further communication on the burial date in due time.





In his address to the nation, Ruto said that the late Moi in his regime secured stability and unity at all times for the country.





“As a teacher evangelist who tossed himself into politics, Mzee Moi excelled.”





“His genuine concerns, loyalty and sincerity allowed him to attain power and attract massive support,” Ruto said.





The Deputy President said that Kenya will never forget his discipline and dedication to serve the country.





“Just as Moi did, we must as a country strive to excel.”





“He taught and mentored many, his determination showed that nothing is impossible and that Kenya can be a better place,” he said.



