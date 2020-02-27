Thursday February 27, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto has hinted at not vying for the Presidency in 2022 despite being the sole Jubilee Party presidential candidate.
Speaking at a Funeral in Eldoret on Wednesday, Ruto said that he may not vie for the Presidency because of propaganda and fake news being peddled against him.
Dr William Ruto said that his opponents are so afraid that he may win elections in 2022 to a point that they have resorted to sponsoring fake news and propaganda in the media.
“There has been a lot of propaganda in the Press."
"Those behind it are worried that I will vie for the presidency,” he said.
The DP advised those behind the propaganda not to be consumed so much with 2022 because he may decide not to vie for the presidency.
“In 2022 there will be elections and there will be Kenya thereafter."
"People should calm down."
"It doesn’t matter whether I will be on the ballot or not."
"Whoever will win or lose, our goal should be lasting peace,” he said.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
