Thursday February 27, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto has hinted at not vying for the Presidency in 2022 despite being the sole Jubilee Party presidential candidate.





Speaking at a Funeral in Eldoret on Wednesday, Ruto said that he may not vie for the Presidency because of propaganda and fake news being peddled against him.





Dr William Ruto said that his opponents are so afraid that he may win elections in 2022 to a point that they have resorted to sponsoring fake news and propaganda in the media.