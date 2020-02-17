Monday February 17, 2020- Deputy President William Ruto has said he was aware of the scandal that saw former Sport Cabinet Secretary, Rashid Echesa, try to defraud foreigners Sh 39 billion in a fake arms deal.





In a tweet on Sunday, Dr Ruto also sought to drag other departments, including the Department of Defence (DoD), into the Sh39 billion scandal, saying the leadership there should also be questioned for the “truth to come out”.





Dr Monica Juma is Defence Cabinet Secretary and her signature was used on the fake documents, while Gen Samson Mwathethe is the Chief of Defence Forces.





The shady deal dates back to last year when Raychelle Omamo was Defence CS before she was moved to Foreign Affairs this year.





The DP said his office does not procure goods and services for any ministry or department.

He also suggested that the scope of investigations should be widened to find out which other government offices the scammers visited before the racket was revealed last week.





“Office of the Deputy President does not procure for any ministry/department. Question: Other than 23 minutes in Annex, for months, which government offices involved in the ‘tender’ did the scammers visit? Did they access DoD? Who facilitated? Who did they meet? Get the truth. Forget the sponsored nonsense in media,” Ruto wrote on his Twitter page.



