Monday February 27, 2020 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has said that Deputy President William Ruto is not capable of stopping the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).





In an interview with KTN’s Poinblank host, Tony Gachoka, on Wednesday evening, Raila said he was not apprehensive of Ruto’s anti-BBI stance and wished him luck in stopping the “BBI reggae”.





“Ruto is just one person among 47 million Kenyans, he initially said he would support BBI and then started blowing hot and cold but now he has said he will stop reggae, I wish him all the best,” Raila said.

The former Premier went on to say that Ruto cut his teeth under his tutelage downplaying earlier claims by the Deputy President that his team has the muscle to stop the BBI.





He also asked Ruto to wake up from his ‘stopping the BBI dream’, saying:



“The BBI train had already left the station and was unstoppable."



