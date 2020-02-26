Wednesday February 26, 2020 - Kenya Power has posted a 91.98 percent decline in net profit to Sh262 million from Sh3.27 billion for the financial year ended June 2019 due to the 'high cost of buying electricity'.





Despite revenue rising by 1.34 percent to Sh133.1 billion on more electricity sales, the company said the loss was attributed to the high cost of buying electricity and higher finance costs, .





“This was mainly attributable to increase in non-fuel power purchase costs by Sh18 billion from Sh52.7 billion to Sh70.8 billion following the commissioning of two power plants with a combined generation capacity of 360MW during the period,” said Kenya Power in a statement





“In addition, finance costs rose by Sh3.2 billion due to increased levels of short term borrowings and foreign exchange losses.” It added.





Kenyans on social media are surprised by a drop in profit for Kenya Power and asked the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti, to camp at the firm and ensure a comprehensive audit is done.





“Money has been stolen and we want an audit,” said a Kenyan identified as Stephen Ndirangu



