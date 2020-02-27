Thursday, February 27, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto has said he regrets joining politics because propaganda and fake news have ruined his agenda for Kenyans.





Speaking at a funeral in Lanet on Wednesday, Ruto said that he wished he never joined politics and just remained in his Sugoi home taking care of his chicken.





Ruto claimed that he is tired of propaganda being spewed against him by the media and that he may be forced to quit the 2022 presidential race over the same.





“Sometimes I think if I was to remain in Sugoi looking after my chicken, I would not be dragged into the politics of cheap propaganda,” Ruto told the mourners.





Over the last six months, Daily Nation and Standard newspapers have been going full throttle publishing stories and opinion columns against Ruto’s presidency.





Dr. William Ruto is planning to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.



