Wednesday, February 12, 2020 - Former Head of Public Service, Dr. Sally Kosgei, exposed DP Ruto as a pathological liar on Wednesday while paying tribute to the late former President Daniel Arap Moi.





Kosgei, who was Moi's Head of Public Service in 2002, narrated the events leading to Moi’s retirement and revealed that Mzee Moi tasked her to prepare a victory speech which would be used if Uhuru won and a concession speech if Uhuru lost.





This is after it became apparent that KANU and Mzee’s candidate, Uhuru Kenyatta, would lose to Mwai Kibaki during the 2002 General Elections.

" One day in October 2002, we agreed as the six-member civil servants' committee overseeing the political transition, we should go see President Moi and let him know that his party candidate was not doing well.





Three of us went to see him but we faced a hostile reception. I thought I could see smoke coming out of his ears. "





" He calmly asked me, Daktari, who did you come with but I was shocked when I looked back and realized my colleagues had fled. His mood changed and he asked me to take a seat.





"I gave him two speeches which Uhuru would make after the election. One if he won and a concession speech if he lost. He accepted them and he put them in his folder ," Kosgei said.





Her revelation contradicted DP Ruto, who is on record saying that he was at State House on the day after the 2002 General Elections when it became apparent Kibaki was winning and Mzee asked him to prepare a concession speech.





" At one time one of us asked if Moi was aware of the figures and if there was a plan B. But when Moi came, he told me to call Uhuru and prepare a concession speech," Ruto said.in an interview.