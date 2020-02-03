Monday February 3, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto’s lieutenants have warned President Uhuru Kenyatta and his sycophants against supporting the impeachment of the DP.





Over the weekend, some Jubilee MPs and ODM MPs converged in Nanyuki where they discussed a plan to impeach Dr William Ruto.





The group led by Cherangany MP, Joshua Kuttuny, claims that last week’s successful impeachment of former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has shown that it is possible to impeach the DP because he doesn’t have the numbers in both houses.





However, Belgut MP, Nelson Koech, a key Ruto ally has brushed off the impeachment talks terming them far-fetched, impossible and a pipe dream.





“I dare them because I can assure you it will not be easy.”





“This is a pipe dream that is good for politics but not reality.”





“Let them bring it on,” Mr Koech said.





The MP also warned that Ruto is not Waititu and it is impossible for his critics to get the numbers to support the impeachment motion in Parliament.



