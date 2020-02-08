Friday February 8, 2020 – The home of embattled Bahati MP, Kimani Ngunjiri, who took on President Uhuru Kenyatta head on, has been raided.

An unknown number of goons are reported to have descended on the home on Friday, 7th, 2020.



Taking to social media, Ngunjiri, who is allied to Deputy President William Ruto’s Tanga Tanga, revealed that the attackers destroyed his fence but were not successful in their mission that is now the subject of investigations.

Ngunjiri said that he didn’t know what their intention was but informed the police who responded swiftly and visited his house after the incident.



He said they are waiting for conclusive investigation.



“Goons attempted to gain entrance at my home today.”



“Destroyed my fence, their intentions still unknown.”



“@NPSOfficial_KE & @DCI_Kenya OCs is at my home thank you for your quick response.”



“Let’s wait for conclusive investigation. #kandarampsecurity #securityfirst” read the Mp’s tweet.



This comes a few days after Kimani called out President Uhuru Kenyatta for allegedly referring to him as 'Kimundu giki' (this person).



The MP expressed his displeasure with the President who visited Nakuru and addressed residents on issues BBI which Mr. Ngunjiri has been vocal against.



The Kenyan DAILY POST