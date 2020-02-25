Tuesday February 25, 2020 - ODM Party Leader, Raila Odinga, has shocked the nation after he came out strongly to defend embattled Narok Senator, Ledama ole Kina, over his controversial remarks.





Speaking in Murang’a during the burial of Senator Irungu Kang’ata’s father yesterday, Raila made it clear that Ledama was well within his democratic rights to express issues that affected his County, adding that castigating him for that was a low blow and shortsighted.





He used his popular fables to explain the reason behind formulating the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and said that the initiative was to allow Kenyans from all walks of life to air their grievances in a bid to find a lasting solution.





"Watu wanasema wakenya wanatusiana na wanaeneza ukabila hakuna! (People are saying that Kenyans are insulting each other on tribal lines). This is how we can build a strong foundation for democracy.”





"Maanake wewe wakati unazuia huyo mtu aseme, anabaki na chuki ndani yake, muache akohoe tutatafta dawa yake (when you try to stop him from saying what is really on his mind, the hate within him remains. Let us allow him to air it all out and we can then be able to find a sustainable remedy),” said Raila.





Reacting to Deputy President William Ruto's remarks that the Narok BBI rally was aimed at balkanizing the country ethnically, Raila vehemently denied the allegations, adding that they simply wanted all Kenyans to exercise their democratic right to air out issues affecting their society.





"Tunataka Kenya, waache Wakenya wote wakohoe watoe makamasi yote (we are pushing for a new Kenya where its citizens can be allowed to speak on issues that affect them, however controversial),” he said.





The vocal Senator was arrested on Tuesday, February 25th on his way out of Royal Media Services where he was being hosted for an interview.



