Wednesday February 26, 2020- United States military has launched an airstrike in Somalia that killed Al Shabaab commander who planned a terrorist attack in US base in Kenya in January.





The attack which killed one US soldier and injured dozens happened in Manda Bay base in Lamu and the terrorists destroyed an airplane and a number of armoured cars.





“Post-strike assessments confirm the two terrorists killed in the Feb. 22 precision airstrikes were an individual associated with the attack on Manda Bay and his wife, who was also a known al-Shabaab member,” US Africa Command said in a statement Tuesday.





The two terrorists were identified as a senior al-Shabaab leader, who was in charge of planning and directing terrorist operations on the Kenya border region, including the recent attack on Manda Bay, and his wife, who also was a witting and active member of al-Shabaab responsible for facilitating a wide range of terrorist activities,” the statement added.





The airstrike occurred in the vicinity of Saakow, Somalia, which is located approximately 320 kilometers west of Mogadishu.



