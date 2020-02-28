Friday February 28, 2020 - Two medical doctors have moved to the court requesting President Uhuru Kenyatta, Cabinet Secretaries, James Macharia, (Transport) and Raychelle Omamo (Foreign Affairs) to be charged with mass murder for allowing Chinese planes to land in Kenya despite the Coronavirus threat.





The two doctors, Dr. Joseph Mithika and Cyprian Mwirabua, say the three casually let 239 passengers aboard a plane from China into the country amid concerns of the Coronavirus outbreak.





In their suit papers, the doctors say it was outrageous for the Government to advise the 239 passengers to self-quarantine, hence action should be taken against the Cabinet Members.

Dr. Mithika says Kenya cannot contain an outbreak of the virus.





He said Kenya being a third world country, lacks medical facilities, expertise and modern health centres to handle an epidemic.





There is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to prevent or treat the disease, which originated from Wuhan, China.





So far, it has claimed the lives of more than 2,800 people and infected about 83,000 others worldwide.





There are yet no mechanisms to counter mass infection.



