Tuesday February 18, 2020 - The Jubilee Party yesterday issued a statement on the health condition of Secretary-General Raphael Tuju who is hospitalized at Karen Hospital after the grisly accident.





Jubilee noted that doctors had assured them that Tuju had full control of his limbs just as he did when he walked into the Accident and Emergency Section at AIC Kijabe Hospital after the crash before being airlifted to Nairobi.





The party further confirmed that doctors taking care of him had begun to wean him off sedation, noting that his injuries were healing well.





Tuju was hospitalized after his car was involved in a head-on collision with a matatu at Magina on the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway on Wednesday, February 12 while heading to the late former President Daniel Arap Moi’s burial in Nakuru.





The statement further disclosed that, to reduce the risk of aggravating Tuju's injuries, he had been immobilised since Friday, February 14.





Through the party, Tuju's family requested that those wishing to visit Tuju in hospital allow him more time to recover before making the trip.





With Tuju’s absence, executive director, James Waweru, has been tasked with steering the party.



