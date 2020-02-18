Tuesday, February 18, 2020 - Cases of migrant workers in the Middle East especially Kenyans being abused physically, mentally and even sexually are well documented.





There are so many Kenyans who were promised decent jobs in the Middle East by rogue agents only to end up as slaves suffering in the Middle East and the government is not even bothered.





This shocking video shows a man thought to be a Kenyan working in the Middle East tied to a chair while being whipped by his employer.









Reports indicate that once these Kenyans land in these Arabic countries, their passports are confiscated which makes it impossible to travel back home.





In January 2019, the government directed recruitment agencies to pay Kshs 1.5 million as a security deposit for every Kenyan citizen hired in Saudi Arabia.





This was meant to guarantee the safety of Kenyans nationals working in the Middle East countries but it appears nothing has changed.





Watch the video below.



