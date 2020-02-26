



Wednesday February 26, 2020 – Barely a day after Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko hurriedly surrendered his county to President Uhuru Kenyatta, tongues have been left wagging over the abrupt manner at which the whole deal was executed.





Technically, Sonko is now perceived to be governor without portfolio after he surrendered running of the city to the National Government, pursuant to Article 187 of the constitution.





The National Government therefore, will take over the following functions of the Nairobi County Government: County Health services, County Transport services, County Public Works, Utilities and Ancillary services and County Government Planning and Development.









According to sources, Uhuru may have forced embattled Sonko to surrender his powers to him.





Eye brows were raised when Sonko was not accompanied by any member of his staff including the legal team in a deal that was also witnessed by Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa and Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka.





Tough questions already being asked are whether the assembly will have powers to oversight the national government or budget for the assigned functions.





There is legal feeling that the process was hurriedly done without public participation and approval by the county assembly and senate and it was not clear the period within which the national government will run the affairs of the county.





The Kenyan DAILY POST