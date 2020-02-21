



Friday February 21, 2020 - A police officer attached to Deputy President William Ruto’s Harambee House Annex office was found found murdered in his house in Imara Daima estate with a bullet wound in his head.





Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei was scheduled to appear before DCI to record a statement over former CS Rashid Echesa’s Sh40 billion fake military scam that has roped in Ruto.





His death came only a day after Ruto held a crisis meeting at his Karen office together all his staffers to strategize on how to counter the narrative coming from Echesa’s scandal which was sealed in his office.









Kenei was on duty when the Sh40 billion fake military arms deal was being signed inside Ruto’s office.





His untimely death has left more questions than answers with fingers pointing at Ruto and Echesa over the death.





Already, Kenei’s family has dismissed the narrative that he committed suicide, insisting that their kin may have been murdered because of what he knew.





After his body was discovered in his house, police discovered that the door to his house was open, a clear indication that someone else was in the house at the time of the murder.





Besides, Kenei’s neighbours did not hear any gun shots and they too have not recorded any statement with the police.





