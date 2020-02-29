Saturday February 29, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has summoned all MCAs from Jubilee Party to a meeting at State House today.





The directive by Uhuru comes ahead of the vote on Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko's impeachment motion scheduled for Tuesday, March 3rd.





According to Nairobi County Assembly Speaker, Beatrice Elachi, Uhuru invited the lawmakers to discuss the takeover of Nairobi County Government by the national Government.





"President Kenyatta has invited all the Jubilee legislators to discuss the transfer of power from the County to the national Government.”





“That will be the main topic discussed," Elachi stated.





The invitation was confirmed by the Nairobi County Assembly Majority Whip, June Ndegwa, who issued the notice to the ward reps.



He requested the MCAs to be seated at State House by 8.45 a.m.





It is expected that Uhuru will also speak on Sonko's impeachment motion.





On Thursday, February 20th, Makongeni MCA, Peter Imwatok , a member of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), tabled the motion amidst opposition from MCAs allied to Sonko.





Grounds of impeachment cited by Imwatok include alleged gross violation of the constitution and the Public Finance Act 2012 as well as inability to control and manage public debt and clear pending expenses.



