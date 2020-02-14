Friday, February 14, 2020 - Kenyans are requesting the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to hunt down this man using a pseudo account on facebook to threaten Kenyans.





He claims that he is a member of the dreaded terror group, Al Shabaab, and they are planning to attack Rift Valley Institute of Science and Technology in Nakuru.





He further claims that his team is camping in Rongai with lethal weapons ready to attack the institution.

DCI, please hunt for this idiot and squeeze his balls so that he can provide more information.