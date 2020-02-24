Monday, February 24, 2020- Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Sunday rescued 11 women and arrested two human trafficking suspects in Eastleigh, Nairobi.





The detectives who were acting on a tip-off from members of the public stormed an apartment in Eastleigh where they found two foreign nationals in one room.





“Following a tip-off from the members of the public, @DCI_Kenya detectives based at Pangani proceeded to the said location where they found two foreign nationals namely Thabit Hanni Yaseen Radman and Faren Yassin Radman,” said the DCI in a statement.





The detectives also found 11 Kenyan women aged between 23-30 years in an adjacent room.





Upon interrogation, it was established that the foreigners were allegedly recruiting the young women for unspecified jobs in the Middle East.





The two suspects are expected to be arraigned on Monday as investigations continue.

According to a 2018 US State Department report, Kenya has also been signified as a source, destination, and transit for trafficking, where most victims are vulnerable children and young adults.



